Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Signify alerts:

OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$32.01 on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.