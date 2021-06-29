Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 558,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 996% from the average session volume of 50,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.