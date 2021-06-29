Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91.

