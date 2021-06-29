Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

