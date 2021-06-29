Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30. Smartsheet has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,886 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

