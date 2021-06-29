Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.36% of Snap-on worth $45,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $219.07 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

