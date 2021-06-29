Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SDXAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

