Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. 6,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $728.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

