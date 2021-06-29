Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 564.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOEN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 125,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

