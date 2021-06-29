Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 564.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SOEN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 125,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About Solar Enertech
