SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,748,000 after buying an additional 127,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

