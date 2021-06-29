Sora Price Tops $229.23 on Top Exchanges (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Sora has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sora coin can now be bought for approximately $229.23 or 0.00630681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora has a market cap of $79.61 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora Profile

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 347,305 coins. The official website for Sora is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

