South Dakota Investment Council Has $466,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

