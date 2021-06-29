South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

