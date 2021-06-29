South Dakota Investment Council Invests $81,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after purchasing an additional 261,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $468.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $468.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

