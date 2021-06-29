South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $536,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.65.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.