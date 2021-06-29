South Dakota Investment Council Takes $347,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YELP stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

