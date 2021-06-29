Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $67.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

