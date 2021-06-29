Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,412.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

DALXF stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

