SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. 548,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

