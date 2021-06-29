Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 382,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,190. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

