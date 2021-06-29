Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 382,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,190. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.
About Spectrum Global Solutions
