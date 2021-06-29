Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in June

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:SPXSY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

