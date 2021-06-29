SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.