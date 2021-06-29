SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.42. 96,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,049. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.77. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.