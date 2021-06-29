SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,536 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 155.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 101.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

PRU stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

