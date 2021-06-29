StableUSD (USDS) One Day Volume Hits $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.