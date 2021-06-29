Stacks Hits Market Capitalization of $851.99 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002046 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $851.99 million and $7.82 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,792,179 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

