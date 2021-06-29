Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STPGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Steppe Gold from C$3.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

