Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 72,810 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Citizens Financial Group worth $47,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.