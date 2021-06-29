Stifel Financial Corp Buys 23,044 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $61,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

TROW opened at $197.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.82 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

