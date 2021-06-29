Stifel Financial Corp Buys 55,400 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $50,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

