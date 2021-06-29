Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,983 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $56,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.