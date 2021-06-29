Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $79,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

PANW opened at $378.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.14. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

