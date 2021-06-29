Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,742 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the average daily volume of 388 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after acquiring an additional 78,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.