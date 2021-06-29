StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,753,551 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

