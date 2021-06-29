Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $291.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $260.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.54. Stryker has a 52-week low of $172.35 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.