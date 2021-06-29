Substratum Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $2,955.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

