Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSBI stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

