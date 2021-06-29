Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 5,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,497. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.70. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,694 shares of company stock worth $10,020,984. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

