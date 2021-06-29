Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $176.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

BILL stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.58. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -227.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,888 shares of company stock worth $23,871,124 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $175,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

