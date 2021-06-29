SWYFT (SWYFTT) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. SWYFT has a total market cap of $15,731.63 and approximately $7,963.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00685013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039296 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

