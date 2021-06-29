Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell Purchases 60,000 Shares

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,490,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,437,059.52.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Daniel Russell bought 500 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$140.00.

Shares of TSE:SXI remained flat at $C$0.32 on Tuesday. 35,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30. Synex International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$12.64 million and a P/E ratio of -160.00.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 million during the quarter.

Synex International Company Profile

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

