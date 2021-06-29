Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $57.68 on Monday. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $879.76 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysmex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

