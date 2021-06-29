Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $36.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,209.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,186,004 shares of company stock valued at $37,721,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 107.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 106.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

