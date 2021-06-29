Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

TMHC stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,191,988.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,209.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,186,004 shares of company stock worth $37,721,654 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.