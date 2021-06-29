TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,053,396 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Cenovus Energy worth $176,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Shares of CVE remained flat at $$9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037,448. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.