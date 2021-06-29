TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 463,468 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $97,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,575,004. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

