TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $100,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.91. 8,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,070. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.33. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

