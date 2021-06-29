TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $113,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 255,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,850,592. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

