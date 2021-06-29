TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 205,521 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,521 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $122,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.74. 9,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,528. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

