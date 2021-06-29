TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,367,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $192,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 185,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,139,141. The firm has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

